Ask any author, of any genre, at any stage of her career, and the answer will always be the same: The moment of the book reveal is as exhilarating as it gets. It never gets old.

As the mother of four book babies (yes, it is very much a birthing process) since 2007, I am thrilled to announce the newest addition to the brood: “The Stay-Put Cookbook,” landing in the Wednesday edition of LNP | LancasterOnline. It’s our gift to readers during a holiday season like no other.

A 32-page collection of 16 recipes and gorgeous photos throughout, “The Stay-Put Cookbook” was born out of the eponymous series launched in these pages back in March.

In the kitchen, sometimes we add a pinch of salt to fruit or baked goods to bring out the natural sweetness. Although we can never remove the stink of this rotten year, we hope this gift will soften the edges as we continue to ride out the uncertainty of this unprecedented time.

On behalf of my amazing elf colleagues who helped bring this project to life, we wish you a safe and cozy holiday season. Hang in there, friends. We got this.

P.S. Enter to win a 30-minute Zoom call with yours truly. The winner will be announced Dec. 28.

