More than 50 years ago, a young Dennis L. Trout was hired as pastor at Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds.
His hiring was a bit unusual at the time because he was divorced. But no one can doubt his impact on the congregation. He retired Friday as the longest-serving pastor in a single call in the Lower Susquehanna Synod.
“When I came to Swamp on Sept. 1, 1969, I was young, with little experience, plus a divorced man,” said Trout, 77, who was a page in the U.S. Congress as a teenager and is known by his congregants as Denny.
“The vote was 263 yes and 29 no. I’m still trying to figure out everyone who voted no,” he said with a chuckle.
According to Bobby Hershey, a member of Swamp’s call committee at the time, the decision to hire Trout was complicated. He said the committee already had looked at several experienced candidates but had not found their pastor.
“I remember going to Hummelstown where Pastor Trout was an assistant minister,” Hershey said. “We had a long meeting with Denny. He laid all his cards on the table. I left thinking here’s another one down the drain. We can’t vote for him. A divorced man would just not make it.”
However, Hershey said, he had a sleepless night.
“Our thought process changed after we couldn’t agree on any of the first group. The second time around we asked synod for a young pastor thinking we could train him to our ways of doing things.”
The opposite occurred.
“Let me tell you how that worked out,” Hershey said. “He changed us; we didn’t change him.”
Trout, after being called to the contemporary, A-frame church built in 1958, involved himself in a dizzying number of activities in the church and the community.
He held offices in the Cocalico Area Ministerium for 15 years, was dean of the North Lancaster conference for 12 years, served on the synod’s candidacy and memorial committees and attended every church meeting.
“When I arrived,” Trout said, “there were no committees. That whole organizational structure needed to be established and nurtured.”
Growing steadily, the church added an educational wing in 1982.
Challenges
In the mid-to-late 1990s, the church faced financial difficulties. An undetermined amount had been embezzled by a former treasurer. Legal prosecution followed and some of the embezzled money was returned.
On the night of Feb. 10, 2010, in the middle of a blizzard, an electrical fire burned the educational building and damaged the worship area. Fire apparatus couldn’t get through the snow until the state Department of Transportation plows cleared roads. When the first tankers of water were used and no other water was available, there was nothing to do but watch the building burn.
Recalling that awful night, Trout said, “My wife, when I got home, put things in perspective. Bonnie asked, ‘Did you see the breath of God save the sanctuary?’ ”
In fact, it had.
“Forty mile-per-hour winds blew the fire from west to east, saving the sanctuary,” Trout said. “The stained glass window behind the altar, named ‘Ruach’ — breath of God — was left unscathed and the sanctuary was able to be restored.”
Three phases
“My ministry had three distinct congregations — the new one I entered, one of growth and hard challenges and today, one with more outreach ministries. We’re financially stable,” Trout said.
In late 2018, Trout battled serious health issues. He had bypass surgeries, bacterial infections and other complications that sidelined him almost five months.
Judy Sauder, the church administrative assistant who kept the church on firm footing, had praise for Trout.
“Dennis is the best boss I ever had,” she said. “He loves the church so much.”
The Rev. Bonnie Oplinger, pastor at Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rothsville, has known Trout since they were 3 years old.
“He’s been with me literally through thick and thin and is my brother in Christ,” she said. “He buried my husband, Earl, and I buried his mother, Lela Trout.
“The most important thing to remember about Denny is that his sermons are full of the Gospel, his 50-year ministry has been full of the Gospel and his life is full of the Gospel.”
Lower Susquehanna Synod Bishop James S. Dunlop remarked about Trout’s longevity.
“Pastor Trout is the longest-serving pastor in our synod in a single call,” he said. “You can see that this ministry has been sustained by mutual Christian love. Pastor Trout is a uniquely gifted leader in the church.”
Trout said he will miss the congregation, which he refers to as his family.
He will be replaced on an interim basis by the Rev. Kurt Strause, who retired in 2019 as pastor of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Lancaster.