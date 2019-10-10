The 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show will take you to the gardens of the French Riviera

Philadelphia Flower Show 2020 will take you away to the French Riviera in the dead of winter.
The theme for the country’s largest and longest-running flower show was announced this week: Riviera Holiday.
The show will return to Pennsylvania Convention Center in center-city Philadelphia, turning 10 acres into a Mediterranean oasis.
The flower show is scheduled for Feb. 29 through March 8.
The show will have big displays from garden designers as well as a marketplace. Experts will lead sessions on gardening and flower arranging. There are tours, make and take sessions and a butterfly room.
This theme marks a return to a geographic region for Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. Last year, the show focused on “flower power” and the year before was “wonders of water.”
Advance online tickets are available through Feb. 28 and are $42 for adults, $21 for ages 18-29 and $17 for children ages 5-17. Through Jan. 14, adults can get an additional discount and buy tickets for $35.
The theme was announced earlier this week at Grace Kelly’s childhood home in East Falls.
Grace Kelly held many roles: Oscar-winning actress, judge at the Philadelphia Flower Show and Princess of Monaco, said Sam Lemheney, Pennsylvania Horticultural Society vice president and chief of shows and events.
The group will partner with Monaco to create a rose garden and conduct an environmental summit, he said.