Long before Sam Lemheney dreamed up his first Philadelphia Flower Show display or Citrus Bowl parade float, he was a kid excited to be working at Dutch Wonderland.

His horticulture career began at the amusement park where, as a boy, he rolled and unrolled the hoses for his grandfather, who managed the landscaping. Back at his grandfather’s greenhouse in Christiana, Lemheney spent hours planting geranium cuttings and pulling weeds.

This week, he’s in charge of transforming an empty convention space into a plant-filled Riviera Holiday escape. As chief of shows and events for Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, Lemheney’s a party planner coordinating design, plants and people. This party, which opens Saturday, is big. It’s the largest and longest-running flower show in the country, and Lemheney’s been in charge for nearly 20 years.

His career has evolved into producing events, filled with plants and designed to wow and entertain, from Disney World to the Philadelphia Flower Show.

Usually, a quarter million people see the show, according to Visit Philadelphia.

Playing in the greenhouse

Lemheney’s roots in Lancaster County started when his great-grandfather immigrated here from England. He grew roses in Christiana. His son Charles started his own business, where he grew annual plants.

“That’s sort of where I cut my teeth originally early on, running around the nursery with my cousins and playing in the greenhouses,” Lemheney says.

Charles’ biggest customer was Dutch Wonderland, which young Sam thought was the coolest thing in the world. He joined his grandfather on the job.

“He would run around and spray all the trees and shrubs and everything,” he says. “And then I would roll up the hoses and that was my job.”

It was monotonous work, but horticulture seemed like something Lemheney was supposed to do. Growing up, he lived in Christiana and went to school at Octorara. When his parents divorced, he lived with his mother in Arizona and Las Vegas for a few years before moving in with his father in the Main Line in Philadelphia.

Lemheney studied horticulture at University of Delaware, in hopes of working for his uncle, who took over the landscaping business, or maybe his father, who opened Andy’s Newtown Square Flower Shop in the early 1980s.

However, Lemheney saw how hard his father worked around the holidays and didn’t want that for himself, especially when he had children.

Gardening at Disney

When he saw an opportunity to join the garden crew at Disney World after graduation, Lemheney decided to move south. He ended up spending 15 years in Florida.

There, he created topiaries based on Disney characters and learned about scrub oaks and tropical plants like palm trees.

Disney also brought in plants from the corners of the world to transport guests to places like Canada, Mexico, Norway and China.

He was used to watching small plants grow slowly to fill in a space. Disney had the resources to bring in larger plants, creating an instant garden.

That pales in comparison to the Philadelphia Flower Show, which pops up in 10 acres of the Pennsylvania Convention Center in just a few days, every plant blooming at once.

In Florida, Lemheney was part of the Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival at Disney World and the Citrus Bowl parade.

It was in a town in the French Riviera where he learned of a citrus festival that fills the town with fruit statues. There’s also a parade of fruit-covered floats. Why not try that in the Citrus Bowl?

The first float made of citrus had 4,000 oranges, 25,000 tangerines and 5,000 grapefruits, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

It was a new way to make people excited and bring out the smiles.

Wowing the audience

Lemheney returned to Pennsylvania in 2003. He was recruited to follow Ed Lindemann, who designed and directed the Flower Show for 25 years before retiring.

The job is based in Philadelphia but Lemheney and his wife, Sally, bought a home in West Chester so they could be close to family in Lancaster County. Their home garden has a focus on perennials, shrubs and grasses to minimize maintenance. He’s also experimenting with adding vegetables among the perennials.

At Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, the flower show is the biggest event on Lemheney’s agenda. He also produces events through the year for the society, from events for members and corporate sponsors to fundraisers and events for future gardeners. Other departments within the society will contact him with ideas for events. It’s up to his team to research, come up with the concept and a plan, then hire and handle the details from the decorations to the food.

Planning for the flower show starts several years before opening day. He’s already planning for shows through 2023. Two years out, the discussions start with partners. Design starts 18 months before the show. This past fall, he was already working on 2021’s show.

Having generations of volunteers to help at the show, as well as generations of attendees, is an asset. The timing is also a plus, as long as it doesn’t snow.

“We’re right around the time of year when it’s the end of winter and people are just dying to see flowers and see trees,” Lemheney says. “We bring that to them before they can see it outside.”

Wowing people at the entrance, year after year, is probably the hardest part of his job. Last year’s entrance had an enormous floating ceiling garden. The year before had a 25-foot-tall waterfall.

Once the entrance gardens are up, he likes to take a break and watch the crowd.

“That’s my favorite thing to do,” he says. “Go down to the entrance to the flower show, take my name tag off and just watch the reactions that people have.”