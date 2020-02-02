The Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture, the Harrisburg-based sustainable agriculture association, is hosting its 29th annual conference in downtown Lancaster this week.

According to organizers, 1,800 people have preregistered, but there is space for walk-in registration.

The four-day conference starts Wednesday, offering an extensive lineup of speakers and workshops. Here’s what we’ve got our eye on.

IF YOU GO What: The Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture annual conference. Where: Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St. When: Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 5-8 Tickets: Walk-in registration only: $155 for a full day; $100 for half day. Trade show only: $15 per day; free on Saturday. Information: Conference details can be found at pasafarming.org.

Two keynote speakers

— Josh Pickell, a Sundance award-winning filmmaker and author, connecting the dots between activism and (soil) regeneration, 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

— Michael Twitty, a chef, activist and author of the James Beard award-winning “The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South,” speaking on “Culinary Justice: Defining a Theory of Gastronomic Sovereignty” at 10:30 a.m.

Friday.

Other attractions

— A trade show featuring more than 100 vendors, Thursday through Saturday; the show has free admission on Saturday. It includes a seed swap, a bookstore and food and drink tastings.

— Future Farmers, a mini-conference for kids in grades K-8, is set for Thursday through Saturday, while parents attend the main conference.

— Sessions covering more than 100 topics, including: “Wrestling with Whiteness in Farm and Food Systems Organizations,” “CBD Hemp: From Seed to Shelf,” “A Citizen’s Guide to Backyard Carbon Farming,” “Collaborating to Serve Veterans in Pennsylvania Ag” and “School Gardens,” to name a few.

— Thursday night social mixers for LGBT farmers, young beginners and military veterans who have transitioned to farming.