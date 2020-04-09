This next series of columns will explore the influence of various cultural movements on the look of local buildings.

Not only is Lancaster steeped in 290 years of incredible cultural history, it is also brimming with 290 years of incredible architectural history.

Founded in 1729, Lancaster provides a rich palette of diverse, textbook-quality architectural styles from those introduced by the earliest settlers to the styles that shape our 21st-century landscape today.

Like fashion, architectural styles are influenced by social trends, world events, archeological discoveries and advancements in technology; and like fashion, architectural styles fall in and out of favor.

For example, we saw the introduction of European-inspired architecture in Lancaster County when World War I veterans returned home from France, Germany, England and the Netherlands with a new appreciation for architectural history and style.

This gave birth to the romantic period that includes English Domestic, French Eclectic, Dutch Colonial and Gothic Revival.

Conversely, World War II brought an end to the handcrafted look and feel of the houses built in the 1920s and 1930s and

introduced us to mass-produced homes designed to accommodate the new generation of returning veterans and midcentury modern style.

Archeological discoveries like King Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922 and the Paris International Exhibition of 1925 helped propel art deco into all corners of the design industry, including architecture, fashion, jewelry, and industrial and graphic design.

Fortunately, commercial, institutional and liturgical styles followed suit, with the domestic architecture throughout the city and surrounding communities, to expand the variety of building types and diversity.

Unlike other cities and counties our size, Lancaster is uniquely compact and retains hundreds of examples of architectural styles within “arm’s length” for us to discover and enjoy.

The next series of Design Intervention articles will explore many of the four dozen architectural styles found in Lancaster County including Edwardian, French Baroque, Venetian Renaissance and Egyptian Revival.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Each style will be introduced in chronological order, starting with Georgian, and will highlight the design characteristics that make them unique and identifiable.

Timelines and events relating to each style’s rise and fall in popularity will help readers understand the context and meaning behind them. Special details, ornamentation and materials will be highlighted using photographs and narratives. Lastly, all examples can be found in our community.

Many will be identified, but others will be left unidentified for the reader to discover.

You can see more of these photos on LancasterOnline.

Why does Lancaster have so many architectural styles?

Founded nearly 300 years ago, Lancaster has witnessed every national economic and social adjustment available, but on a smaller scale. Lancaster also has benefited from the good fortune of slow and deliberate growth that has encouraged preservation.

Will prominent architects be identified in this series?

Yes. In addition to Lancaster’s native-son architects like C. Emlen Urban, Henry Y. Shaub and Melvern Evans, at least three dozen other architects from Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, New York, Chicago and even London have had commissions in our community.

Which style is most rare?

Greek and Roman Revival, found on many public buildings, such as banks, churches and museums, is a rare sight in Lancaster City.

This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with more than four decades of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.