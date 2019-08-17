A year ago, Lamar Dourte assembled a cast and chorus to re-create the “Old-Fashioned Revival Hour” radio broadcasts hosted by the Rev. Charles Fuller.

The performances at Pleasant View and Landis Homes retirement communities and at Calvary Church were such a success that Dourte has opted to do it again. This year’s “Old-Fashioned Revival Hour” performance will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road. The event is free and open to the public.

“You could say it’s back by popular demand,” Dourte said earlier this week. “People said, ‘Are you going to do it again?’ This is the second time. There are no plans for a third time.”

This year’s Calvary Church performance will be slightly different than last year’s. For one thing, the choir will be bigger — roughly 150 singers. It includes members of the Pleasant View Community Chorus, Calvary Church choir, Gap Male Chorus, Zion Choral Society and Grace United Methodist Church choir in Millersville. Brenton McGee, choir director at Grace United Methodist Church, will perform a solo.

Two standards from the radio show — “Jesus Saves” and Heavenly Sunshine” — are included. This year, Dourte is adding songs that were not part of the 2018 version. Among them: “Stand Up, Stand Up for Jesus,” “Does Jesus Care?” and “The Sweet By-and-By.”

And it wouldn’t be the “Old-Fashioned Revival Hour” without the cast. Dourte will reprise the role of music director H. Leland Green; the Rev. Bob Kettering will serve as Dr. Charles Fuller; Val Stoltzfus is Mrs. Charles Fuller, also known as “Honey” on the broadcasts; the Rev. John Frye is organist George Broadbent; Jan Stauffer is pianst Rudy Atwood; and Ronald Ludwick is the radio announcer. John Eby, program director for 50 years at WDAC, will discuss broadcasting the Old-Fashioned Revival Hour and present recordings of the broadcast in the prelude.

Fuller was a Baptist minister and founder of Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California. His radio program aired from 1937 to 1968. He died shortly after the final “Old-Fashioned Revival Hour” broadcast in December 1968.

Earlier this year, Dourte again presented programs at Pleasant View and at the Cleona Camp Meeting.

“It was well-received,” he said. “The people love to sing along.”

Last year’s concert at Calvary Church attracted roughly 2,000 people.