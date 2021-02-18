Sometimes, all it takes to jump into an intimidating new fitness regimen is accidentally poking your head in the wrong door at the gym.

That’s what happened to Krystal Hummer nearly a decade ago at the former YMCA in New Holland.

“I just kind of stumbled in and was like, 'What are these people doing?” Hummer explains over the phone. “They were carrying logs around, using cement blocks to do bicep curls, using sledgehammers on tractor tires, that sort of stuff.”

Though she turned to leave, the trainer called out and suggested she check out the class, called “Warehouse,” to see how she felt. The class was buzzing about an upcoming Spartan Race, a then relatively new obstacle endurance race. Hummer’s interest was piqued, so she decided to stick with the class and train for the race.

“I liked it because it was different,” Hummer says. “I was out of breath at the end, but it wasn't the typical 'go on the treadmill for an hour,' it was cool stuff, so it kind of kept your mind off of what you were doing.”

“The obstacle is the path,” states a Zen proverb, and Hummer certainly found a path in these challenging events.

Years later, she has not only participated in a wide range of extreme obstacle races, but done so at a high rate of competition. In 2015, Hummer competed in the Obstacle Course Racing World Championship in Ohio with over 1,600 people representing 26 countries. Though she didn’t best all 50 of that races’ punishing obstacles, she did finish the 10-mile race.

The obstacle that got her down? One called the “Sternum Checker,” which is a horizontal tree trunk runners must vault over, which came right after an aquatic obstacle that had every competitor soaking wet in the winter.

“All the tall European women are just hopping over [the log] like it's no big deal, and then all the five-footers were stuck,” Hummer says. “I remember a bunch of us huddling together and feeling hypothermia setting in, and then they wrapped us in what I call the ‘baked potato foil’ to get warm.”

These types of races – punishing enough to earn allusions to Spartans and Goliaths, and legitimately dangerous enough in some cases to require the signing of a “death waiver” – are more than just an exercise for Hummer. She says that the workouts, designed to challenge the individual but also encourage group participation, help with her anxiety and depression.

And not only that, but now it’s a family activity – her daughter, Londyn, now 8, has been emulating her mom for most of her life already. At age 6, she completed her first race, in the children’s division.

“At the gym when the daycare would close, she would always say "I wanna go see mommy work out!" says Hummer. “Next thing I knew, she was next to me trying to do what I was doing.”

Though her current home gym setup is lacking compared to that initial “Warehouse” class – she says at one point she had a functional outdoor rope climbing station, but a squirrel chewed through the rope – she is still training for an eventual return to obstacle racing, hopefully in 2021.

“When you go up to a 10-foot wall, if you can't jump over it, someone is going to put their hand on your butt and push you over,” Hummer says of the team spirit mentality that draws her back to competing. “Everybody helps each other. If you throw your hand down to help someone, you're not asking, 'Who'd you vote for?' or 'What's your religion?' No one cares. We're just all out there feeling the same emotions.”