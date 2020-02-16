John Gustafson and Max Goldman, of Wabasha, Minnesota, have hated each other ever since they’ve been friends.
If you think that doesn’t make sense, you need to see the musical “Grumpy Old Men,” which opens Thursday at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre.
“Fifty years ago, John and Max had a feud over a woman, and they are still battling it out,” says Luther Chakurian, who is playing John. “The story is that Max and John fell in love with the same woman, but John swept her away, which pissed Max off.”
John married her, and Max fell in love with Amy and married her. They raised families. But the feud simmered.
Both widowers now, John and Max are next-door neighbors and first-class curmudgeons.
“They insult each other and hate each other,” says Robert Summers, who is playing Max. “They’ve known each since they were kids. They’ll laugh at things (and memories) and then go back into their corners.”
“But their love shines through,” Chakurian says.
It’s kind of the way they live their lives. There’s comfort in their feud.
Both love ice fishing — about the only thing to do in the dead of winter in Wabasha — but they find ways to argue about that too.
John is a retired history teacher who loves the arts. Max is a retired TV repairman who is a whiz at fixing things.
And then a beautifully mysterious and eccentric woman named Ariel (Miranda Jane) moves into town.
Wabasha is the kind of place where, when anything happens, everyone knows.
News of Ariel’s arrival spreads quickly.
“Everybody is talking about her. She is kind of on the hippie side, an artist,” Summers says. “She’s a breath of fresh air.”
But trouble starts brewing.
“We are both extremely enamored of her, but she actually meets John first,” Summers says.
“She has much more in common with John than Max,” Chakurian says.
Will history repeat itself? Will the feud ignite into a full-time battle once again?
Or will it be different this time?
“It’s a funny show. You’ll laugh a lot. The one-liners are fun,” Summers says.
“Grumpy Old Men” started as a movie in 1993, starring Jack Lemmon as John, Walter Matthau as Max and Ann-Margret as Ariel.
The movie was a hit and a sequel, “Grumpier Old Men,” came out in 1995, with Sophia Loren joining the story.
This musical version premiered in summer 2018 at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine and had a run at the La Mirada Theatre in Los Angeles last September.
The music was composed by Neil Berg; the late Nick Meglin (who was an editor at Mad magazine) wrote the lyrics and Dan Remmes adapted the book.
Critics have complimented the music and the lyrical wordplay in the songs.
“We love the music,” Summer says. “The songs are short and the lyrics are clever. The show has an ensemble and there are some dance numbers.”
“Say thanks you aren’t going to see us dancing,” Chakurian says with a laugh.
“Yeah, you’d walk out,” Summers adds.
Both Summers and Chakurian note that they are not trying to copy Lemmon and Matthau.
“We’ve approached the roles organically and let them grow,” Summers says.
Neither actor is near the ages of their characters. Chakurian is 46 and Summers is 61.
“Instead of focusing on age, I focus on the heart of the character,” Chakurian says. “And I have a lot of white in my hair.”
“It’s what I’ve always done,” Summer says. “I was just getting into parts that are my age, of being an older character actor. Now. I am playing someone older than me.
Summers says you can’t play the age, you just let it come to you.
The ages of Max and John are important to the story. They are at a point in their lives when they can see that they won’t live forever, that they can lose things and people they love.
“The underlying message is to appreciate the people in your life and your time on Earth and not to take anything for granted,” Chakurian says. “It’s a touching story.”