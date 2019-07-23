More than 140 authors will be part of the National Book Festival, Aug. 31 in Washington, D.C.
A bus trip from two stops in Lancaster County will go to the book festival.
This year’s festival will have authors, novelists, historians, poets and children’s writers. Featured authors are Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (who recently wrote “My Own Words”), chef José Andrés (“We Fed an Island: The True Story of Rebuilding Puerto Rico, One Meal at a Time”), Barbara Kingsolver (“Unsheltered”), Henry Louis Gates Jr. (“Stony the Road: Reconstruction, White Supremacy and the Rise of Jim Crow”) and graphic novelist Raina Telgemeier (“Share Your Smile: Raina’s Guide to Telling Your Own Story”). The festival will have panel discussions and presentations from authors.
The bus leaves Ephrata at 7 a.m. and then Lancaster (A.C. Moore) before going to the festival.
Tickets for the bus are $50. The book festival is free. For more details about the trip, call Cathy Hart at 717-371-2131. The deadline to sign up is Friday, July 26.