“The Mountaintop,” opening Friday at Susquehanna Stage in Marietta, is set on the last day of Martin Luther King Jr.’s life. The entire play takes place in Room 306 of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.
It was an especially tough time. Black sanitation workers in Memphis were on strike after two men were killed in the crusher of a malfunctioning truck.
A week earlier, King led a march in Memphis, which turned violent. A number of people were injured, and a reporter was killed.
As the play opens, King returns to the motel after giving his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech, in which, in hindsight, he predicted what was to come.
“He’s tired, a little dispirited,” says Jeremy Patterson, who is playing King. “I don’t think he had any premonition of death. (The speech) was just a coincidence. King dealt with death all the time.”
Patterson points to King’s time in prison in Birmingham, Alabama. He wonders: Would it have shocked anyone to hear that King had been killed in his jail cell?
“This life he lives is still strange for him,” Patterson says. “He was a pastor of a small church. Now, people call him the moral leader of the nation.”
As a storm rages outside, he calls for room service.
Camae (Pilisa Nicolette Mackey) arrives, and King is instantly attracted to her beauty and her mystery.
“Camae is a little star-struck at first,” Mackey says. “She’s heard so much about him, seen him on TV. She’s like, ‘Oh wow!’ ”
They flirt.
“He thinks I’m hot,” Mackey says. “I’m a distraction. Even when I try to leave, he wants me to stay.”
While she is momentarily star-struck, Camae treats him like a regular person, not the moral leader of the nation.
“She chooses to interact with him as a man,” Patterson says. “She allows him to be in her presence.”
“Camae is pretty strong, down to earth. She’s a realist,” Mackey says.
“The Mountaintop” was written by Katori Hall, an African American playwright who grew up in Memphis.
She was criticized by some for pointing out some of King’s flaws, including his womanizing.
In an interview with NPR, Hall (who wrote the play in 2009) explained that she didn’t want to put King on a pedestal.
“A warts-and-all portrayal of Dr. King is important because there’s this extraordinary human being who is actually quite ordinary,” Hall told NPR. “I feel as though by portraying him with his flaws and foibles, we, too, can see — as human beings who have these flaws — that we, too, can be Kings; we, too, can carry on that baton that he has passed down to us.”
As the evening continues, the conversation grows deeper.
“We talk about a lot,” Mackay says.
“It’s easier to say what we don’t talk about,” Patterson adds with a laugh.
One issue Hall explores is the complicated role of black women in the fight for civil rights.
“She’s definitely captured black womanhood,” Mackey says. “She goes through the three stereotypes: the Sapphire — the sassy, doesn’t need no man woman; the caregiver role; and the Jezebel role. Camae plays into them, she knows how to use them to her advantage, but she transcends them.”
“(Part of) the playwright’s agenda is humanizing black women and (realizing) the divinity we see in our community,” Patterson says.
As the conversation continues, a supernatural element begins to evolve and we come to understand Camae’s role in the play.
“This is King’s Gethsemane,” Patterson says. “Take this cup from me.
It all sounds pretty serious, but both Mackey and Patterson agree that there is much humor in the play, and sparks fly between King and Camae.
David Rooney, of the Hollywood Reporter sums up the play’s power in his 2011 review of the Broadway production starring Angela Basset and Samuel L. Jackson:
“While it begins as a deceptively simple fictionalized account of Martin Luther King Jr.’s final night on Earth, Katori Hall’s ‘The Mountaintop’ literally explodes into metaphysical magic realism, ruminating on race and politics, life and death in ways that connect King’s legacy to every person in the audience.”