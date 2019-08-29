Sometimes, an artist’s big break comes in an unexpected place.

Christian vocal group the Martins, for instance, encountered theirs in a women’s bathroom.

When the three siblings were young adults, they found champions in Gaither Vocal Band members Michael English and Mark Lowry. The Gaithers are stalwarts in gospel music, perhaps best known for their Homecoming concert series.

English and Lowry took the Martins to a Gaither Homecoming video rehearsal at a church in Indiana. The Martins weren’t formally invited by the Gaithers, but English and Lowry hoped they’d find time to introduce them.

The Martins hung out in the lobby until Gloria Gaither, co-founder with her husband, Bill, came out for a break. She was willing to hear the Martins sing, but didn’t want to disrupt the Homecoming rehearsal. So, an empty ladies’ room served as an impromptu audition space.

“It was a pretty surreal moment,” says Jonathan Martin, who sings in the group with his older sister Joyce and younger sister Judy.

The next day, the Martins performed during what they thought was a lunch break in the recording. But the cameras were still rolling, and their performance — an a capella rendition of “He Leadeth Me” — made it into the special’s final cut.

Now, 27 years later, the Martins are still performing. The sibling trio will visit Lancaster on Friday on the first day of the Pennsylvania Gospel Music Festival. The three-day event will bring more than 10 Christian and gospel acts to American Music Theatre.

IF YOU GO What: Pennsylvania Gospel Music Festival. Where: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East. When: Friday-Sunday. Cost: $84-$134 for three days; $25-$35 for single session. More info: amtshows.com.

The Martins grew up in Northeast Louisiana, where their parents encouraged them to make a joyful noise.

“Mom and Dad both instilled that in us that if you had a talent to sing, you should get up and use it,” Martin says.

Jonathan Martin was 6 when he first sang for his church’s congregation. By 8, he could identify harmony on his own. He says his mother taught them the skill by first teaching them a song’s melody, then quietly singing a harmony part in their ear. Joyce was taught a different harmony part, and “baby sister” Judy — as her older brother still refers to her —kept the melody.

After the three began singing at church together, their popularity spread to other churches and revival services. They had already begun touring when English and Lowry introduced them to the Gaithers.

The group continued touring heavily and consistently releasing studio albums until 2003, when Jonathan Martin decided to take some time away from the group.

“We began to have some personal things in our lives happen that kind of took a psychological and even spiritual toll on us as a family,” he says. “So, through some decisions and through some heartache, decided that traveling wasn’t the best thing for us at that time.”

Finding stability off the road helped him mature, especially in his faith.

“It was almost like I put my validity in the kingdom of God totally in traveling and singing, because it was a good wonderful thing, but I had to realize that God loved me, he just loved me, whether I did that or not,” Martin says.

That added new depth to the music he makes with his sisters when the three reunited in 2011 for the album “New Day.” He feels that the music following their break has a more celebratory tone than their older releases.

“We’re more appreciative now of what we have as a group and as a family,” Martin says.

When the Martins started the recording process on their most recent album “Still Standing,” they wanted to breathe new life into an old fan favorite, but weren’t quite sure what one. One day in the studio, producer Gordon Mote started playing “Wherever You Are,” from the group’s 1996 album of the same name.

“It’s rekindled the powerful message of that song to us as a family, and as a singing group together and what that means to people,” Martin says. “We still get a lot of comments on that song.”

The track is an institution in the Martins’ live show, whose set spans the group’s history. They typically begin with some older songs and stories of their upbringing, and give testimony of their own journeys with their faith. By the end, the show ramps up the celebratory spirit. Martin calls that part “full-out party mode.”

“I want them to walk out hopeful, maybe hopefully reminded that they’re not alone, they’re with humanity, because that’s what we tend to do,” Martin says. “We tend to internalize our problems … and encapsulate ourselves into this lonely place of ‘It’s only me.’ I think what we try to help remind people as we’re all sitting in the audience is that we’re all in this life together.”