It’s Valentine’s weekend and love is in the air — unless you’re at Mulberry Art Studios.
Then it’s on the walls.
“Art in Love IV’’ is the annual homage to the holiday, featuring works from the private collection of Mulberry Art Studios owner and founder April Kopenhaver.
Each year she selects works that inspire her in some way.
“Often when you think of love, you think of flowers, romance and the glee mania of falling in love,’’ she says in a prepared statement. Kopenhaver defines glee mania as “euphoric, eternally optimistic, rose-colored-glasses kind of movie fantasy love lasting about six weeks — three months if you’re lucky.”
But real love, she says, is much more than that. And the older one gets, the more hardships and losses faced, the more real that becomes.
“In reality, love is the testimony of devoted care, no matter what life’s circumstances present,’’ she says. “It’s made up of the small, everyday rituals that, over time, may seem tedious and trivial and sometimes even painful.”
The art she has added to her collection depicts both types of love — the young and ecstatic and the more mature.
“Through the years, I have often purchased art that has inspired me to think of the romantic, fantasy kind of young love. However, I have also chosen art that depicts the strength of love through the journey of life — between relationships, nature and ourselves.
“Love can be a breath of fresh air, a ray of sunshine, or a rainbow of hope from God. It has always been a joy to share my love of art and inspiration with those who have believed in and appreciated my vision!”
Happy Valentine’s Day!