Sixty-five years ago, the newly chartered Hershey Region Antique Automobile Club of America was given the honor of hosting the Eastern Fall Nationals antique car event.

Rain kept away 100 of the 400 vehicles registered to attend. Seven vendors sold a variety of auto-related paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, when the 65th annual Eastern Fall Nationals opens in Hershey, it will fill hundreds of acres with thousands of cars, both on display and for sale, plus 9,000 vendor spaces.

What originally was planned by a handful of people now requires 750 volunteers.

Billed as the largest antique car show in the world, the event draws spectators from many countries.

The Nationals includes a car corral and flea market plus a variety of demonstrations. It’s held on the grounds and parking lots surrounding Hersheypark and the Giant Center.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 12, and organizers say prime flea market days are Wednesday and Thursday. The actual car show is only on Saturday.

Admission is free, but parking costs $15.

