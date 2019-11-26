Malcolm Corley, a Hempfield High School student and artist, is one of 15 emerging young artists included in a touring exhibition organized by the Kennedy Center.
VSA, the Kennedy Center's international organization on arts and disabilities, selected Corley for its 2019 Emerging Young Artists Program. The traveling exhibition, titled "Connected," kicked off in October in Washington, D.C. It will tour the country until September 2020.
The 15 young artists share $60,000 in prizes, in addition to professional development workshops, head shots and more.
Corley was the youngest winner of this year's bunch, and the only without dedicated post-secondary artistic training.
Corley's winning piece was "Untitled #1," a painting of natural hues like brown, gray and green.
"Untitled #1 began with two of Corley’s favorite photographs of himself, combined with images of plants he found and printed," a VSA catalog reads. "Corley then selected aspects from the photographs to cut and collage together. The resulting photo collage became his starting point for this painting. He selected some areas to emphasize the detail and other areas to delete some aspects from the collage. The canvas appears where he avoided color altogether to create the final composition."
Corley, 20, is in his final year at Hempfield. He's completed the graduation requirements, but returned for further art and skills instruction.
Corley was diagnosed with autism at age 3, around the same time he started drawing. He started selling hand-drawn tiles in 2015. In 2017, he exhibited his work at the Emerald Foundation in Lancaster. His work has also been featured in Fusion Art and the Penn Review.
For more information about Corley, see LNP's 2017 profile or visit malcolmstiles.com.
For more information about the VSA Emerging Artists program, visit education.kennedy-center.org.