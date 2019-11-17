Here are four objects that are part of the “Lancaster in the 60s” exhibit, opening Friday in the main gallery at LancasterHistory.

Each object represents the “60s” decade of one of the four centuries of history that are covered in the exhibit.

1660s

This pot, on loan from the collections of The Hershey Story museum, is an example of 17th-century Native American pottery that might have been used by the indigenous people living in what is now Lancaster County. It is among the rare examples of pre-European technology left from the Iroquoian-speaking Susquehannock or the Algonquian-speaking Lenape people who lived in the area at the time.

1760s

This lock and key comes from the Lancaster jail and workhouse in which a group of Susquehannock Indians, also known as the Conestoga Indians, had been placed in protective custody in 1763, in the aftermath of the French and Indian War. They were all slaughtered by a vigilante group called the Paxton Boys who broke into the jail. The Fulton Opera House — present-day home of the Fulton Theatre — was later built on the spot where the jail once stood.

1860s

This decorative screen, bearing an illustration of James Buchanan’s home at Wheatland, was one of four custom-made scenes of the Lancaster estate that were placed in the windows of the train car in which Buchanan traveled to his presidential inauguration in March of 1857. The screen was later displayed in a wooden stand at Wheatland.

1960s

These jungle boots were worn during the Vietnam War by Dr. C. Darrell Lane of Bowmansville. Lane is the grandfather of LancasterHistory museum educator Stephanie Townrow. Lane wore these boots as a member of the Army Medical Corps. He served as part of the Wound Data and Munitions Effectiveness Team in Saigon.