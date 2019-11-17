Living 60Pot N17.jpg
"Lancaster in the '60s" exhibit about four centuries of Lancaster history covers the 1660s, 1760s, 1860s and the 1960s at LancasterHistory on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Cook Pots from 1620-1680 and 1640-1680, are on loan from the Hershey Story. Few pieces of Susquehannock or Lenape life survive. This grinding bowl was likely used in food preperation and provides a good example of pre-European technology in North America.

 SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer

Here are four objects that are part of the “Lancaster in the 60s” exhibit, opening Friday in the main gallery at LancasterHistory.

Each object represents the “60s” decade of one of the four centuries of history that are covered in the exhibit.

1660s

This pot, on loan from the collections of The Hershey Story museum, is an example of 17th-century Native American pottery that might have been used by the indigenous people living in what is now Lancaster County. It is among the rare examples of pre-European technology left from the Iroquoian-speaking Susquehannock or the Algonquian-speaking Lenape people who lived in the area at the time.

"Lancaster in the '60s" exhibit about four centuries of Lancaster history covers the 1660s, 1760s, 1860s and the 1960s at LancasterHistory on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. This lock and jail key dated 1737-1852, from the collections of LancasterHistory. The murder of the Conestoga Indians occured in the Work House to which this lock and key belonged. The Fulton Opera now occupies the site.

 SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer

1760s

 This lock and key comes from the Lancaster jail and workhouse in which a group of Susquehannock Indians, also known as the Conestoga Indians, had been placed in protective custody in 1763, in the aftermath of the French and Indian War. They were all slaughtered by a vigilante group called the Paxton Boys who broke into the jail. The Fulton Opera House — present-day home of the Fulton Theatre — was later built on the spot where the jail once stood.

"Lancaster in the '60s" exhibit about four centuries of Lancaster history covers the 1660s, 1760s, 1860s and the 1960s at LancasterHistory on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. One of the four pictures of Wheatland that traveled in the train with President James Buchanan as he left Lancaster for Washington D.C.

 SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer

1860s

This decorative screen, bearing an illustration of James Buchanan’s home at Wheatland, was one of four custom-made scenes of the Lancaster estate that were placed in the windows of the train car in which Buchanan traveled to his presidential inauguration in March of 1857. The screen was later displayed in a wooden stand at Wheatland.

"Lancaster in the '60s" exhibit about four centuries of Lancaster history covers the 1660s, 1760s, 1860s and the 1960s at LancasterHistory on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Jungle boots on loan from Dr. C. Darrell Lane who joined the U.S. Army in 1963, and volunteered to go to Vietnam in June 1968 when he was a Major in the Army Medical Corps. These boots were standard issue to most members of the U.S. Armed Forces. As a member of the Army Medical Corps, Dr. Lane wore these jungle boots daily, alternating between two pairs that were issued to him upon arrival in Vietnam.

 SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer

1960s

These jungle boots were worn during the Vietnam War by Dr. C. Darrell Lane of Bowmansville. Lane is the grandfather of LancasterHistory museum educator Stephanie Townrow. Lane wore these boots as a member of the Army Medical Corps. He served as part of the Wound Data and Munitions Effectiveness Team in Saigon.