The groundhog Bill Murray stole over and over again in a Super Bowl ad is Lancaster County’s own Poppy.

Poppy is a rescue groundhog with Raven Ridge Wildlife Center. She made her first weather prediction Saturday in Columbia. Sunday, her Super Bowl ad debuted.

The 60-second Super Bowl commercial is a riff on the “Groundhog Day” movie. It finished first in USA Today's Ad Meter, which ranks Super Bowl ads by consumer rating.

In the ad, Murray steals Poppy the groundhog day after day as he relives Groundhog Day.

Poppy helps him drive. They go for a bike ride in the snowy woods. They go to an arcade to play whack-a-mole. They watch fireworks. Poppy catches a breeze in an open window.

And in the final seconds, Murray’s shown snowshoeing with Poppy strapped to his chest in a harness.

Poppy is a rescue groundhog rehabilitated by Raven Ridge Wildlife Center. Volunteers at the rescue center in Washington Boro have rehabilitated other groundhogs and sent them back into the wild, says Betsy Shank, Poppy’s handler. That wasn’t possible with Poppy.

The groundhog’s front teeth did not align and would have grown into the animal's opposite jaw. Poppy was good around people, so her incisors were removed. She now has the job of animal educator.

Just two weeks ago, Shank heard from an agent looking for a groundhog. She spent a day traveling to Woodstock, Ill., where the movie was filmed. They filmed for three days and then Shank and Poppy returned to Lancaster County.

Shank saw the commercial on Facebook Sunday morning.

"We're sitting here sort of dumbfounded," she says. "OMG. It really happened."

Before filming started, Shank introduced Poppy to Murray.

"He was fantastic," she says. "He really clicked with Poppy. By maybe their second or third meeting, I could see that he was comfortable with her."

While Poppy was the live groundhog starring in the commercial, the crew also filmed stand-ins. Computer-generated imagery was added after filming as well.

The stuffed groundhog stood in as Poppy's lighting double, Shank says. She also had a say about which scenes Poppy would join.

"They had the scene with the live fireworks," she says. "That was not OK." So an animatronic groundhog took Poppy's place in that scene.

Filming for the 60-second commercial stretched over three days. Filming for each vignette with Poppy was done in 20- to 30-minute sessions. In between, Poppy spent time in an RV with Shank. She occasionally was fed banana chips, a special treat.

Without front teeth, Poppy needs help with meal prep. Shank cuts food into bite-sized pieces for her. Groundhogs are herbivores, so Poppy’s usual diet is packed with greens and grass, along with some vegetables and fruit.

Now that Shank is allowed to talk about the commercial, she has a few favorite scenes: playing the arcade game, looking out the window and cycling in the snow.

"Her in the basket and her little bike helmet," she says. "I just thought that was adorable."

The crew sent the helmet home with Poppy.

"That's her souvenir," Shank says.

For now, Poppy is taking a break from public appearances to rest.

Before the Super Bowl, she appeared at Ville + Rue by Domaci in Lancaster. The store partnered with Eric & Christopher and Raven Ridge Wildlife Center to make a pillow with Poppy's paw print. A portion of proceeds from pillows will be donated to the wildlife center. Pillows sold out but the store is taking orders for additional pillows and tote bags.

The Wildlife Center shared the news on Facebook the day after the Super Bowl.