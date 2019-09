The 71st annual Emmy Awards show is tonight. It will start at 8 p.m. EST and will be broadcasted on Fox networks.

The stars and crews behind shows such as "Game of Thrones," "Handmaids Tale" and "Killing Eve" will be in attendance tonight.

There is no host for this year's Emmys, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Keep up with the winners of the Emmys by using the Twitter timeline below.