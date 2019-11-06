One of Lancaster's most accomplished indie rock bands has announced plans for new music and a new tour.

The Districts will release its fourth full-length album "You Know I'm Not Going Anywhere" on March 13, 2020, on Fat Possum Records. The band shared "Hey Jo," the band's first single from the forthcoming album. Links to listen to the song on various streaming platforms can be found here, or listen via YouTube below.

The Districts features three Warwick High School graduates: Rob Grote, Connor Jacobus and Braden Lawrence. Grote and Jacobus were in ninth grade when the band started, and Lawrence was in eighth grade. The band is rounded out by Pat Cassidy of Chester County.

The band is now based in Philadelphia.

The announcement also included plans for a 2020 headlining tour. While the Districts won't visit Lancaster on this run, the band will play Philadelphia's Union Transfer on March 12, the eve of the album's release. Massachusetts band And the Kids will be the supporting act.

The Districts' last Lancaster performance was at the Chameleon Club on 2018. In 2017, the band kicked off the Long's Park Summer Music Series.

"You Know I'm Not Going Anywhere" came after a difficult period in the band's history, a time of personal and professional fatigue and confusion following a rigorous 200-show run in support of the 2017 album "Popular Manipulations."

"This album was written as an escape and as reassurance...It felt like much of my world had reached such a pitch that all I could do was try to tune it out," Rob Grote, Districts bandleader and Warwick High School grad, said in a statement. "I felt really uncertain about the future of the band and super detached from much of what I used to identify with, on a personal level and with our music. I was thinking, ‘Do I want to keep doing music?’ ‘Do I want to keep doing it in this context?’”

What followed was a new creative freedom, and Grote created the songs that would become the new album with an acoustic guitar, synthesizer and drum machine. The album is poised to mark a new era of experimentation for the band, featuring a swath of instruments including a Mellotron, a Wurlitzer, strings and more.

For the latest on the Districts, visit the band's official website.