Television viewers will learn the competitive fate of Ephrata's Cookie Lady on the Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge" this weekend.

Laura Merkel, the baker who runs Laura the Cookie Lady on Main Street in Ephrata, originally thought her episode, which was filmed in February, would air next month.

She says she just learned from the network that it's airing Saturday night at 10 p.m. on the food Network.

Merkel, her family and friends have organized a viewing party Saturday night at the Comfort Inn, 1 Denver Road, Denver, which is free and open to the public. She says those attending will be enjoying chocolate chip cookies and milk. Doors open at 9:30 p.m.

On the show, which Merkel went through a multi-step interview process to earn a spot on, she'll be baking holiday cookies while competing against four other cookie bakers from across the country in two challenges. While she can't reveal the result of the show, someone on that evening's competition wins $10,000.

The Food Network's description of the episode says the five bakers must decorate cookies using only detail, texture and relief, and then create colorful, layered cookie tarts featuring vibrant fruits as embellishments.

“For me, it was something that was on my cookie bucket list,” Merkel said earlier this month. She had applied to get on the show three times.

“It was extremely exciting. ... It was so far out of my comfort zone,” she added.