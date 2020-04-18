During the recently completed 190th General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Salt Lake City-based denomination unveiled a new logo and announced plans to build eight new temples around the world.

Held on Palm Sunday weekend, the conference was digital only as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. During the two-day session, President Russell M. Nelson introduced the new symbol for the church, which includes the image of Jesus Christ fashioned after the Christus sculpture created by Danish artist Bertel Thorvaldsen.

Nelson announced that future temples would be built in Pittsburgh; Syracuse, Utah; Tallahassee, Florida; Bahia Blanca, Argentina; Benin City, Nigeria; Lubumbashi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Shanghai, China.

The temple in Shanghai will be the first to be built in China. The Pittsburgh temple will be the second to be built in this state. The Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple was completed in 2016.

The session also celebrated the bicentennial of church founder Joseph Smith’s “First Vision” when Smith, then a teenager, is said to have asked God about his sins and his prospect for salvation. What eventually followed was the Book of Mormon and the establishment of the 16.3 million member church, which includes stakes in Lancaster and York counties.