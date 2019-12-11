For each headlining act that comes through town, there are always a handful of acts that hope to play an opening set. Sometimes, it’s because a band or singer thinks their sound matches with the visiting musician. In other instances, much like the fans buying tickets, openers are fans themselves of the headliner. It’s incredibly rare for both of these boxes to be checked, and yet, on Saturday, December 14, at the Lizard Lounge, that is just what will happen.

Songwriter Laura Stevenson will be playing that night, and Reading’s And You, Brutus?, featuring songwriter and Laura Stevenson fan Amanda Mellinger, will be opening the night alongside touring opener Adult Mom. Mellinger has been a fan for years, even recording a take on Stevenson’s “I See Dark” on YouTube.

This year, Stevenson released her new album, “The Big Freeze,” and just last week, And You, Brutus? released its first EP, “Resuscitate.” In the spirit of togetherness, we spoke with Mellinger and Stevenson on the day before Thanksgiving on performing covers and getting started in music.

Amanda: This is very exciting for me.

Laura: Aw, that’s so nice!

Amanda: Everyone [in And You, Brutus?] is excited to watch me melt during the show.

Kevin: Amanda, when did you first hear Laura’s music?

Amanda: I was a Bomb the Music Industry! [Laura’s first band] fan back in the day. You obviously came out of that, and a friend said, “Hey, you should check out Laura Stevenson.” I did, and then I listened to everything. I went to a ton of shows, and one of the times that I went to see you, Jeff Rosenstock [Stevenson’s occasional band and tour mate] was there!

Laura: Oh, was he playing in the band?

Amanda: No, he was just watching! That was the best one, because it was at Johnny Brenda’s [in Philadelphia]. I had dinner beforehand, and Frances Quinlan from Hop Along was the hostess that night.

Laura: That’s right, I do remember her working there for a while.

Amanda: I think Jeff, like, nodded to me, and I thought, “Ok, I have to go home now and talk to nobody.”

Kevin: Laura, it’s been about nine months since “The Big Freeze” dropped. How have those songs been received in a live setting thus far?

Laura: It’s been really cool, because I’ve been doing a lot of solo touring. That record is very solo-focused, so I can explore the songs in different tempos, and it’s been nice to connect with the audience. This coming tour will have a cellist and a drummer and a bass player. It’s Sam [Niss] on drums and Mike [Campbell] on bass, who have been playing with me for a while now. In Mike’s case, it’s been forever, because I’m married to him [laughs]. The cello really opens up a lot of different melodies, so it’s been really fun playing these new songs live with strings.

Kevin: I read that you recorded this new album in your childhood home. Was there a certain room in there that had the best acoustics for recording?

Laura: Well, the attic has the best acoustics, but we learned very quickly that you can hear a Doppler effect on every car that drives by. The house wasn’t on a main street, but any time a car came by, you could hear it coming from blocks away. So then, we just did it in the den in the back of the house. It wasn’t how I envisioned it, but nothing ever really turns out the way you think it will.

Kevin: This one is for both of you. For you Laura, “The Big Freeze” was your first album in roughly four years and Amanda, “Resuscitate” is also your first release in a few years as well. Obviously, making quality music takes time, so do you think there are things people don’t fully understand about the music making process?

Amanda: For me, we had to play a hundred shows to make the money to record. Recording isn’t as expensive, but we literally just picked up the CDs and paid for them. It was like, “Here’s $700, I hope people buy them.” So that’s what took so long. There’s also writing the songs, and our guitarist Zach [DeSantis] had to record hundreds of guitar tracks that he is not ever satisfied with [laughs]. But I love him, please put that on the record.

Laura: I felt like I was waiting for the right time to drop the record, because last year was a little crazy for me. There were a lot of moving parts. Since I don’t have a normal job, I can choose where and when I’m going to be somewhere. Unless of course, I get a support tour offer that I can’t say no to that would make this thing I do worthwhile. But that never happens [laughs]. So yeah, there was a lot of circumstantial stuff, but it was a long stretch, maybe three years between records. It kind of made me feel like I was losing my mind, or got me thinking that people might not care anymore, so that was scary. I’ll probably be doing that again soon anyway because I have a baby due in March.

Amanda: March is a great time to have a baby. Like, March 8 through 23, specifically.

Laura: Amanda, is March 23 your birthday? If so, happy birthday in advance.

Amanda: It is! Happy birthday to your child, potentially on my birthday.

Laura: Maybe I’ll try to do some extra walking around that time.

Kevin: Since you mentioned it, Laura, has being pregnant on tour for the first time changed how you go about touring?

Amanda: Like maybe how much drinking you’re doing?

Laura: The drinking has gone down a little bit [laughs]. I’ve always been conscious of how my health is because of, first, being a human being, and secondly, because I have polyps on my vocal cords. So I’m always extra careful with the amount of sleep I get and the energy I exert during the day. I think that stuff has ramped up, and I also can’t eat brie or sushi. Otherwise, it’s pretty much the same. I’ve only done one tour while pregnant thus far, I went to Europe in October and that was a little rough because my immune system is worse now. So I feel like I’m just getting sick more.

Amanda: Eat some zinc. I guess only if you’re allowed to, I don’t know the pregnancy rules.

Laura: I don’t either. I google everything. I was taking a lot of Emergen-C while I was in Europe, and then I googled it, and it was like, “Emergen-C miscarriage rates.” I don’t know what I can do. It’s stupid.

Amanda: Just eat some dirt, there’s some minerals in there.

Kevin: Laura, you’ve put out quite a few covers this year, culminating just a few weeks ago when you teamed with Jeff Rosenstock for a collection of Neil Young covers released on Neil’s birthday. If you could have any artist drop a collection of covers of your songs on your birthday, who would you pick?

Amanda: Your neighbor.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Laura: Yeah, maybe one of my neighbors? I don’t know, maybe Chris Farren? In the past five or six years, he’s gotten really good at home production, and I love everything that he does. He’s the best.

Amanda: I feel like I’m looking around trying to cheat off of someone’s answers, but I’m alone in my car [laughs]. I think Boygenius? But that’s not, like, a “cool” answer. Actually, I think if the Violent Femmes would cover our songs, that would be sick.

Kevin: While we’re talking about covers – and not to put you on the spot, Amanda – but on YouTube, you have a cover of one of Laura’s songs, “I See Dark” [from 2011’s “Sit Resist”]. I was just curious what pulled you to that song specifically.

Amanda: I actually covered that back in 2017, and I feel like that was my prime [laughs]. I was so cool then, I don’t know what happened. I’ve always loved that song and that whole album. I think I was probably very sad, because that song is very sad. I was alone in my apartment that I miss, and my makeup looked cool, so I recorded a video of it. I did it, and usually when I play it, there’s a part that I mess up, and if it’s the part that I’m actively thinking of, I’ll mess up a different part.

Laura: Ah yes, classic.

Amanda: I didn’t mess up any of the parts, so I thought, “Well, now I have to put this on the internet!”

Laura: Aw, I love it.

Kevin: Laura, does curiosity ever hit and lead you to looking on YouTube to see which of your songs people are covering?

Laura: I try not to watch anything that is about me. I never seek it, but if people ever send me stuff, it’s so wonderful and makes me happy that people are inspired to perform. If that ever happens, it brings me so much joy. But I would love to hear you cover “I See Dark,” that song is really special to me. I never play it, so revisiting it through someone else’s eyes is a really special way to hear a song.

Kevin: Well Amanda, is there anything you want to ask Laura?

Amanda: Hmm…Laura, what is your favorite color?

Laura: I think green. Solidly green. That’s a good one, I feel like people don’t throw that one out a lot. What’s yours?

Amanda: Mine is purple.

Laura: Complementary colors!

Laura Stevenson and And You, Brutus? play at the Lizard Lounge at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 14. Tickets are $15 and can be found here.