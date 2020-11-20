Whether you’re a longtime lover of live Christmas trees or a first-timer to fresh-cut options, here are a few frequently asked questions to consider this holiday season.

What are the benefits of choosing a live Christmas tree?

Bring the outdoors inside! A fresh-cut Christmas tree might be just the thing to brighten your holidays during this difficult year. They add a natural evergreen scent to your home and are a renewable, recyclable resource. Purchasing one also supports your local economy — Pennsylvania is the fourth largest Christmas-tree-producing state.

Should I worry about insects — especially spotted lanternfly — on my Christmas tree?

As part of the natural outdoor environment, it’s possible that Christmas trees could harbor overwintering insects. But fear of insects should not prevent you from deciding on a real tree. Any bugs that might be on a Christmas tree would not take up residence in your house and would quickly die. Fortunately, the mechanical tree shakers used on some tree lots dislodge insects as well as loose needles. Regarding spotted lanternflies: They do not prefer evergreens as a host. While only remotely possible that they would lay eggs on a Christmas tree trunk, it’s a good idea to check your tree for the gray, puttylike egg masses and scrape them off if found. If you should spy an insect, don’t panic and spray the tree with an aerosol insecticide not intended for indoor use. A vacuum cleaner would be a safe choice for removing them. For more information, consult extension.psu.edu/insects-on-real-christmas-trees.

How do I choose a tree that will stay fresh throughout the holidays?

Choose a tree that is as freshly cut as possible, especially if you are going to bring it inside right after Thanksgiving. There are at least a dozen choose-and-cut tree farms within and near Lancaster County. If the tree is already cut, check for freshness by tugging on the needles to make sure they are flexible and do not pull out easily.

What about cutting the bottom of the trunk?

A tree should be recut if it has been out of water more than 12 hours. Cutting a 1/4-inch disc off the bottom is all that is necessary — angles, V-shaped cuts or holes drilled into the trunk do not help the tree take up water.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

How much water does my tree need, and should I add anything to it?

A tree stand should hold one quart of water for each inch of trunk diameter (about a gallon). Clean water is the best choice; adding commercial or household products to the water will only impede the tree’s water uptake. Likewise, research does not support spraying the tree with antidesiccants or flame retardants. Making sure the water is always replenished and keeping the tree away from heat sources are the best strategies for keeping it fresh.

What should I do with my tree after the holidays?

A live Christmas tree is a good environmental choice if it is actually recycled and not sent to a landfill. Check with your local municipality for a date when trees are picked up or accepted at compost facilities. For more Christmas tree recycling ideas, see bit.ly/ChristmasRecyclingLNP.

Lois Miklas is the coordinator of the Penn State Master Gardener Program in Lancaster County.