We may be in winter's cold clutches, but we can still dream of "Kokomo" and "Surfin' USA."

Here's a show that will have you thinking of warmer days: the Beach Boys, featuring original member Mike Love, will perform at Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available at the Hershey Theatre Box Office, 15 E. Caracas Ave, and online at hersheyentertainment.com and ticketmaster.com.

The current iteration of the Beach Boys includes Love, longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago. (Notably absent are Beach Boys Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and David Marks. Read LNP's 2017 interview with Brian Wilson here.)

The Beach Boys, an undeniable staple in American music history, are responsible for a slew of hits including "Fun, Fun, Fun," "I Get Around," "California Girls," "Help Me Rhonda," "Barbara Ann," "Good Vibrations" and "Wouldn't It Be Nice."

Love wrote the lyrics to the band's first hit, "Surfin'," released in 1961.

The band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. The Beach Boys are also members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and were honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.