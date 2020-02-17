Are you a single man in your 20s or 30s who’s looking for love?

Maybe you watch “The Bachelor” on TV and wonder about being on the show.

Well, here’s your chance.

“The Bachelor Live on Stage” is coming to the American Music Theatre on Thursday, March 19.

A hometown bachelor will get to meet 10 single local women chosen from the audience.

The evening will be hosted by Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins, who’ve appeared on “The Bachelor."

Through a series of games, challenges, onstage dates and other “getting-to-know-you” scenarios, the bachelor will give a rose to the woman with whom he feels most compatible.

The “perfect” candidate is, according to the “Bachelor Live on Stage” press release: "Passionate about life, their profession or a good cause, and, most importantly, finding a partner.”

Individuals can apply themselves or nominate a candidate to be "The Bachelor." To apply or to be nominated, go to bachelorlifeonstage.com.

The audience will help the bachelor by asking questions and making suggestions.

Tickets are $99, $89 and $79 and are available through bacheloronstage.com, AMTshows.com or by calling 800-648-4102.

The AMT show is part of a nationwide tour, which is going to 66 cities across the country.