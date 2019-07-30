The Arts at Millersville University announced a handful of shows from its upcoming 2019-2020 season.
The arts program hosts shows at the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. and the Winter Center, located at 60 W. College Ave. on the college's campus in Millersville.
Tickets go on sale Thursday. The Arts at Millersville University has a number of early bird ticket offers that will end with its Season Launch Party on Sept. 6 in the Ware Center's Lyet Lobby.
Tickets will be available in person at the Ware Center and Student Memorial Center box offices, by phone at 717-871-7600, and online at artsmu.com.
Here are the program's fall season highlights.
Opener! An Evening With Jake Shimabukuro
When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Ware Center's Steinman Hall.
Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro will put his own twist on songs like Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" and the Beatles "Eleanor Rigby." His videos have more than 10 million views on YouTube.
Smile! A Cabaret with Broadway's Rob McClure
When: Monday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Ware Center's Steinman Hall.
Tony nominee Rob McClure, currently starring in the musical 'Beetlejuice,' will share stories and songs that influenced him.
Chanticleer
When: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Winter Center's Biemesderfer Hall.
Chanticleer is a 12-piece male chorus with more than 41 years of performance history. Its repertoire includes Rennaissance, jazz and more.
King Street Big Band with Tuck Ryan - "Basie & Sinatra at the Sands"
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Ware Center's Steinman Hall.
Kate Umble Smucker will lead this Lancaster big band in performing selections from the 1966 "Sinatra at the Sands" live album. The group will be joined by local singer-songwriter Tuck Ryan.
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas
When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Winter Center's Clair Hall.
Award-winning fiddle virtuosos Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy will play Christmas and classic Celtic tunes. The Paloma School of Irish Dance perform in the lobby at 6:30 p.m.