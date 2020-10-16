Paranormal investigators, authors and researchers will convene in Columbia for the 2020 Albatwitch Day, an annual festival celebrating the local legend, the Albatwitch, on Saturday.

Similar to Bigfoot, the Albatwitch is believed to be a 3- to 5-foot-tall humanoid creature. It’s covered in hair and known to roam the woods near Columbia — specifically the area near Chickies Rock County park.

This is a legend with deep roots in central Pennsylvania history. Rick Fisher, a paranormal investigator who claims to have seen the Albatwitch himself, told LNP | LancasterOnline in 2018 that it’s believed the Susquahannocks — the Native Americans who lived at the base of Chickies Rock — had depections of ape-like creatures on their war-shields.

The creature’s name comes from its favorite snack — apples, which it reportedly would steal from picnics.

Legend has it the Albatwitch went extinct in the late 1800s, but recent sightings like Fisher’s suggest otherwise.

Fisher is among the scheduled speakers at this year’s Albatwitch Day, as well as Eric Altman, a cryptozoologist specializing in research about Bigfoot, and Mark Nesbitt, an author, historian and paranormal investigator.

Lectures will be held outdoors, so organizers suggest attendees dress with the weather in mind.

Other attractions include live music, trolley rides and apple dishes.

Daytime attractions run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Haunted tours begin at 7 p.m.

The fun takes place at Columbia River Park, 21 Walnut St., Columbia. For more information, visit albatwitchday.com.

To watch LNP | LancasterOnline’s video about the Albatwitch from the Legends of Lancaster series, visit bit.ly/AlbatwitchLNP.