The Latest: Australian Capital Territory free of COVID-19

American Red Cross volunteers disinfect a registration table during a Red Cross and Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team blood drive at Chase Field Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Phoenix. According to the Red Cross, as of April 5, nearly 14,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in more than 400,000 fewer blood donations.

 Ross D. Franklin

The American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood donors, according to a news release from the Harrisburg chapter.

The organization cites hospitals’ recent move to resume nonurgent and elective procedures as the reason for the increase in demand.

To encourage participation, those who donate June 1-30 will received a $5 Amazon gift card via email, the news release states.

Those interested in donating are asked to make an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, at RedCrossBlood.org, by phone at 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Amazon Echo device. Appointments are required to adhere to social distancing, the organization says.

Sign up for our newsletter

For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org.