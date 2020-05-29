The American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood donors, according to a news release from the Harrisburg chapter.

The organization cites hospitals’ recent move to resume nonurgent and elective procedures as the reason for the increase in demand.

To encourage participation, those who donate June 1-30 will received a $5 Amazon gift card via email, the news release states.

Those interested in donating are asked to make an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, at RedCrossBlood.org, by phone at 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Amazon Echo device. Appointments are required to adhere to social distancing, the organization says.

For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org.