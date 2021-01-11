The organizers of the Lancaster Story Slam recently announced that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 season will take place virtually.

Installments will be held on Zoom, at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month. Registration is required to attend the virtual events. Tickets are available on a pay-what-you-can basis and any proceeds will cover the cost of productions and go to Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse.

The seventh season of Story Slam kicks off Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. The theme is “Overdue.”

The Lancaster Story Slam moved to a virtual model last March. Storytellers gathered in-person, distanced and masked, at Zoetropolis in November for the 2020 Grand Slam event. The theme was “Silver Linings” and Steve McLean took top honors for sharing a story about finding a silver lining in losing his husband of nearly 40 years.

Watch the 2020 Grand Slam event here.

In a message on Lancaster Story Slam's website, the organizers say they hope to return to live performances at Zoetropolis when it’s safe to do so.

Here’s the schedule and themes for the 2021 season:

Jan. 26: Overdue

Feb. 23: Oil and Water

March 23: Next Time

April 27: Lights Out

May 25: Home Run

June 22: Without A Doubt

July 27: Summer Camp

Aug. 24: Dog Days

Sept. 28: Everything I Learned

Oct. 26: Close Encounters

November, date TBD: Grand Slam – theme to be announced in October 2021

