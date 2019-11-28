Thanksgiving by the numbers: How many calories are in an average meal? Where do people celebrate?

Thanksgiving is the time of year where you can gather with family and friends and enjoy a big meal.
Here are the stats to know for Thanksgiving, from turkey to tabletops.
Talkin' Turkey
- 46+ million: The amount of turkeys eaten on Thanksgiving
- 100,000: Turkey-related questions answered by the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line each November and December.
- 4,500: The average amount of calories consumed with an average Thanksgiving meal with appetizers and dessert. (This is the equivalent to 14 pieces of pumpkin pie).
- 88%: The percentage of Americans that eat turkey on Thanksgiving.
- $48.91: The average cost of Thanksgiving dinner for 10
- 16: Number of minutes spent eating
- 7: Number of hours spent cooking on Thanksgiving
Where people celebrate
57% at home
38% at a relative's home
16% at a friend's home
6% don't know
5% at a parade
4% at a restaurant
4% are not celebrating
2% helping out at a homeless shelter
1% other
Where meals are cooked by generation
Baby Boomers (ages 55 to 73):
- Entire meal cooked at home: 87%
- Some dishes purchased fully cooked: 11%
Generation X (ages 39 to 54):
- Entire meal cooked at home: 85%
- Some dishes purchased fully cooked: 12%
Millennials (ages 23 to 38):
- Entire meal cooked at home: 78%
- Some dishes purchased fully cooked: 19%
Generation Z (ages 18 to 22):
- Entire meal cooked at home: 81%
- Some dishes purchased fully cooked: 18%
How many people are usually at your table?
16%: Less than 4
31%: 4 to 8
25%: 8 to 12
28%: More than 12
Thanksgiving meal times
12%: Noon to 1 p.m.
42%: 1 to 3 p.m.
29%: 4 to 5 p.m.
14%: 5 to 7 p.m.
4%: 8 p.m. or later
Sources: Statista, Calorie Control Council, National Turkey Federation, American Farm Bureau Federation, Butterball