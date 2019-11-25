In 2002, Dave Costarella hosted the first Thanksgivin' Back benefit concert to raise money for a bandmate's medical bills.

The Thanksgiving Eve event has continued, but evolved. Subsequent concerts raised $22,000 for Hospice of Lancaster County.

In 2015, Costarella and other Thanksgivin' Back organizers partnered with Finefrock & Stumpf Golden Gloves Center. The Lancaster city boxing gym provides at-risk youth and adults with a space to develop life skills, improve their fitness and practice discipline. Thanksgivin' Back has raised $20,000 for the gym to-date.

On Wednesday, Costarella and his crew will try to grow that number even more. The 2019 Thanksgivin' Back concert will be Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Lancaster Elks Lodge at 219 N. Duke St. Costarella's band, D.C. & Co., and fellow Lancaster group Pocketful O' Soul will perform.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Valentino's Cafe, 128 Rider Ave.; Brendee's Cafe, 449 W. Lemon St.; Captain Gus's Steak Shop, 600 W. Orange St.; and the Lancaster Elks Lodge, 219 N. Duke St.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Costarella applauds Finefrock & Stumpf's mission.

“At a time when gang violence and city shootings are commonplace, this is one of the few institutions that is truly in the trenches working hard every day to make it better," Costarella said in a statement. "Instead of complaining, they are offering a solution."

For more information about Thanksgivin' Back, visit dcandco.net. For more information about the Finefrock & Stumpf Golden Gloves Center, visit the gym's Facebook page.