Thaddeus Stevens’ role in Congress during the Civil War will be the subject of a talk by author and historian Fergus M. Bordewich at the next virtual meeting of the Thaddeus Stevens Society at 4 p.m. Friday.

Because of the continuing pandemic, the meeting will be held remotely by Zoom.

Besides Bordewich’s talk, a 15-minute video about how Thaddeus Stevens kept ex-Confederates out of Congress will be shown, and there will be a short business meeting.

To attend the meeting, send a request by email to info@thaddeusstevenssociety.com.

Bordewich is the author of seven nonfiction books, including “The First Congress: How James Madison, George Washington, and a Group of Extraordinary Men Invented the Government;” “America’s Great Debate: Henry Clay, Stephen A. Douglas, and the Compromise That Preserved the Union;” and “Washington: The Making of the American Capital.”

Bordewich’s latest book is “Congress at War: How Republican Reformers Fought the Civil War, Defied Lincoln, Ended Slavery, and Remade America.”

For more information about the book, visit fergusbordewich.com. For more information about the Gettysburg-based Thaddeus Stevens Society, visit thaddeusstevenssociety.com.

A U.S. Congressman, Stevens lived, practiced law and is buried in Lancaster, where the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology bears his name.