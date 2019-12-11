LEADS ornament

The Mellor Administration Building is the image captured in the 2019 LEADS Lancaster Landmark Ornament, which raises funds for city decoration and beautification.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology will adorn Christmas trees around Lancaster County as the 2019 LEADS Lancaster Landmark Ornament.

The three-dimensional brass ornaments, plated in gold, bears the image of the main Mellor Administration Building of Stevens College, located off East King Street.

Lancaster’s Economic Action for Downtown’s Success (LEADS) commissions a limited-edition ornament each year, bearing the image of a culturally significant building in Lancaster. Previous ornaments have included the Fulton Opera House, Lancaster Central Market, Watt & Shand and the Lancaster Train Station.

Retiring Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology President William E. Griscom, center, displays the annual LEADS' Lancaster Landmark Ornament — the image of the Mellor Building at the college. LEADS board member Marty Hulse is at left, and LEADS President Joel Henry is on the right. Proceeds from the sale of the ornaments benefit LEADS' holiday decor program.

LEADS' board members suggest significant buildings to capture in the annual ornament, and then vote on the final choice, says LEADS' board president Joel Henry.

This is the 12th year the ornaments are being sold to raise money for the all-volunteer nonprofit group, which buys and maintains city decorations including hanging flower baskets in warm weather and light-pole wreaths, bows and Penn Square Christmas tree decorations at the holidays.

“This is a fundraiser," Henry says. "The sales (of the ornaments) go back into decorating and beautifying Lancaster."

The ornaments cost $20, and are available at the Turkey Lady stand at Lancaster Central Market, Building Character, Festoon, Lancaster City Visitor Center and Lancaster Galleries. They are also available through LEADS' website, lancasterleads.org, with a processing fee added.

2019 LEADS ornament

LEADS' annual Christmas ornament bears the image of the Mellor Building at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

LEADS recently bought 550 new Christmas wreaths, at a cost of $50,000, for the light poles in the city.

“We partner with the city,” Henry says, noting city employees are the ones who install all the decorations on Lancaster's light poles and the Christmas tree. 

Decorations that are no longer being used in the downtown area are getting new life in neighborhoods such as the Southeast and SoWe (southwest community) of Lancaster, Henry says. 