Occasionally, a middle school student gets a chance to shine in a high school theater production.

Maybe they’re in a small supporting role, or given a spare line here or there.

Madi Bibeau, a Lancaster native who’s now a seventh grader at Milton Hershey School, will shine in a much bigger way in the Hershey high school’s production of “Once on This Island.”

She stars as Little Ti Moune in the show, which runs Thursday through Saturday at Milton Hershey School’s Memorial Hall Auditorium, 901 Homestead Lane, Hershey. Click here for more information.

