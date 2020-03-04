Actress Madi Bibeau-Milton Hershey School
Madi Bibeau, from Lancaster, is a 7th grader at the Milton Hershey School, practices her lead role in the high school musical "Once on this Island" during dress rehearsal at the Milton Hershey School Tuesday March 3, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Occasionally, a middle school student gets a chance to shine in a high school theater production.

Maybe they’re in a small supporting role, or given a spare line here or there.

Madi Bibeau, a Lancaster native who’s now a seventh grader at Milton Hershey School, will shine in a much bigger way in the Hershey high school’s production of “Once on This Island.”

She stars as Little Ti Moune in the show, which runs Thursday through Saturday at Milton Hershey School’s Memorial Hall Auditorium, 901 Homestead Lane, Hershey. Click here for more information.

