IF YOU GO

What: “Theater of Fear” at Magic Lantern Theater.

Where: 3121 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, on the grounds of Plain & Fancy Farm.

When: Opens Tuesday, runs through Nov. 2, 8 p.m. No Sunday or Monday shows.

Cost: $19.95.

More info: 717-768-8400, ext. 210; amish

experience.com/magic-lantern-shows/fear.