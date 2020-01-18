On Jan. 27, 1945, the Soviet Army liberated Auschwitz — the largest Nazi concentration camp.
What they found was beyond the comprehension of even the most battle-hardened soldiers.
Speaking to the Associated Press in 1995, former Soviet Gen. Vasily Petrenko gave this account:
“I had seen a lot of terrible scenes while fighting on the front lines. I saw my comrades dying, I saw signs of German atrocities in the territories we freed — dozens of people hanged by the Germans, women and children shot to death,” Petrenko said, shuddering at the memory.
“What I saw in the camp was beyond any comparison.”
An estimated 1.1 million men, woman and children, including roughly 1 million Jews, were executed there.
At 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, Congregation Temple Beth El, 1836 Rohrerstown Road, will host an interfaith gathering to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day set aside by the United Nations to remember the six million Jewish victims and millions of other victims of the Holocaust and to help prevent future genocides.
Temple Beth El rabbis Rami Pavlotzky and Daniela Szuster will be joined by the Rev. Jeff McLain, pastor at East Petersburg Mennonite Church; the Rev. Chris Rankin, pastor at Trinity United Church of Christ, East Petersburg; and a representative of the Islamic community. The event is open to the public.
Pavlotzky said he has wanted to build relations with local leaders of different faiths and the 75th anniversary of the liberation presented an opportunity to do that.
“This year, we are commemorating 75 years since (the camp’s liberation),” Pavlotzky said. “We thought we should invite religious leaders from our neighborhood. Although this is an interfaith commemoration, it won’t be a religious service.”
Rankin views the event as a way to build interfaith relations with neighbors.
“This will focus on unity, which is very important in today’s world,” he said.
The leaders will be joined by young adults from each faith who will read short biographies of four children — Nelly Adler, 14; Zuzana Gruenberger, 11; Gyula Brieger, 18; and Franco Cesana, 12 — who died during the Holocaust.
Pavlotzky said having younger people read the biographies enables them to identify with the victims.
“Many of them were about the same age when they were murdered,” he said. “We think it’s important to teach the younger generation what happened.”
Although Jews around the world have long commemorated the liberation of Auschwitz based on the lunar calendar, which falls on April 21 this year, this is the first time Temple Beth El is hosting International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27.
“This is a day for everybody, not just Jews, to commemorate,” Pavlotzky said.
McLain embraces the idea of bringing faith neighbors together.
“Finding ways to create community ... between our faiths,” he said, “is the idea of the night.”
Pavlotzky said two members of his congregation survived the Holocaust and many members, including he and his wife, Daniela Szuster, “know of ancestors who were victims.”
Years before the United Nations declared Jan. 27 International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Petrenko, the Russian general, urged world leaders to do so.
The world, he said, needs to remember Auschwitz and honor both its victims and its liberators.