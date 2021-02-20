Purim is a joyous Jewish holiday that celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

More specifically, the celebration commemorates the survival of Jews who were marked for death by their Persian rulers, as recounted in the Book of Esther in the Jewish Bible and the Old Testament.

This year, Purim begins the evening of Feb. 25, and ends the evening of Feb. 26.

Locally, Temple Beth El Lancaster is hosting a virtual Purim program at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The event will include an Arvit prayer service, a reading of the Megillah, a costume contest and Jewish jokes. Members are encouraged to tell one or two family-friendly Jewish jokes in less than a minute.

To register for the event and to receive the Zoom link, visit lanc.news/TBEPurim2021.

To register to tell jokes during the virtual event, visit lanc.news/TBEJokes2021.

Movie event

Temple Beth El will host a virtual, on-demand movie screening in partnership with Crispus Attucks Community Center.

The organizations will present “Shared Legacies: The African-American Jewish Civil Rights Alliance,” which explores the history of the modern alliance between African Americans and Jewish Americans.

Those interested may watch the movie for free, but are encouraged to make a donation the Crispus Attucks Community Center. Participants can watch the films at their leisure from Feb. 27 to March 3, and are invited to join a Zoom discussion 7 p.m. March 4.

For more information, visit tbelancaster.org/shared-legacy-project.