One of Lancaster city's entertainment centers has signaled that it's ready to open in accordance with the county's move to the "yellow" phase on Friday.

Tellus360 announced yesterday that the rooftop space will be open to the public for the first time since COVID-19 restrictions led the venue to temporarily close. Events Manager Bill Speakman says that the space is allowed to hold up to 120 people, which includes not just guests but any staff or musicians that happen to be performing.

Health guidelines have not been released as of yet, but Speakman says that they will be released on social media prior to Friday's opening. Speakman also notes that Tellus360 won't have food available for purchase this weekend, but that it will be coming back soon.

After Friday, the venue will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 12 pm, and Sundays, 2 to 8 p.m. Read below for a list of musicians performing on the Tellus360 rooftop below. Note that some artists won't be playing live for an audience, but for a livestream via Tellus360's Facebook page.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Friday, June 5: Budget Wax, 6 p.m. (also on livestream)

Saturday, June 6: Dave Pedrick, 6 p.m. (also on livestream) and Lera Lynn, 8 p.m. (livestream only)

Sunday, June 7: Jon Smith of Jon Smith's Voyages, 3 p.m. (livestream only) and Corty Byron, 6 p.m.