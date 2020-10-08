It’s been a long year in lockdown, and many people are probably ready to get into the spooky holiday spirit as Halloween approaches.

During this pandemic year, are you decorating for Halloween the way you normally would?

Are you decorating more, or less, for Halloween 2020?

Maybe the elements of the COVID-19 pandemic are finding their way into your Halloween decorations in some direct form.

We want to hear about it, for a Home & Garden story for LNP | LancasterOnline that will run later this month.

Email staff writer Mary Ellen Wright at mwright@lnpnews.com, and tell us about your Halloween decorating plan for indoors and/or outdoors at your home this year.

Be sure to include your name and contact information.