Like many local establishments, Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse pivoted its restaurant to takeout only last week after an order from Gov. Tom Wolf.

Unlike other local establishments, it had some hands-on help from a famous actor.

Neffsville native Taylor Kinney, known best for his role as Department Lieutenant Kelly Severide in "Chicago Fire," is an investor at the Lancaster city movie theater, restaurant and distillery.

In a post on Zoetropolis's Instagram on Sunday, Kinney is seen with fellow investors Todd E. Smith and Matt Hostetter holding bottles of the business's craft spirits.

The three were "holding down the fort tonight for our last day of food delivery," according to the photo's caption.

A Monday morning post on Zoetropolis's Instagram notes that the business is taking a "pause" from operations and will give an update on its plans for spirit sales later in the week.

In October 2019, Kinney stopped by Zoetropolis with "Chicago Fire" costar Eamonn Walker.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Check out the post below.