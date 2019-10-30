Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse's most famous investor stopped by the movie theater over the weekend.

Actor and Neffsville native Taylor Kinney visited Zoetropolis on Sunday, as seen in an Instagram post on Lancaster Distilleries' Instagram page.

Lancaster Distilleries is a micro distillery located within Zoetropolis. The photos were reposted on Zoetropolis's main account as well.

Kinney is an investor in Zoetropolis, which expanded with a revamped downtown location on Water Street. The venture includes the movie theater, a restaurant, and a distillery.

The latter was the reason for Kinney's recent visit. In the Instagram post, Kinney is seen with his brother Trent, a fellow Zoetropolis investor, Zoetropolis managing partner Nate Boring, and actor Eamonn Walker. Walker is Kinney's costar on "Chicago Fire," and also known for his role as Kareem Said in the HBO series "Oz."

Lancaster Distilleries will release its oaked rum on Saturday, Nov. 16. The distillery also makes vodka, gin and other spirits.