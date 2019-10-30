For a culinary coda to its 10th season of city walking and tasting tours, Taste the World Lancaster is offering a step outside the city with a tasting evening at the Lancaster Marketplace. And it’s for a good cause.

There are still tickets available for the 7:30 p.m. session of the tasting event Friday, Nov. 8, among the standholders at Lancaster Marketplace, 2084 Fruitville Pike.

For a $20 ticket price, participants will get samples from 12 standholders at the indoor marketplace, from a beer-battered smoked sausage shooter at Breakaway Farms to a chocolate chip cookie at Taylor Chip Cookie Co., with tastes of international cuisines including Thai, Moroccan and Uruguayan in between.

The event is a fundraiser for the Lancaster County Food Hub, a nonprofit that serves those in need with food, shelter and clothing.

The 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. sessions are sold out.

For information and tickets, including a list of all the standholders and the samples they’re offering, visit tastelancastermarketplace.com.