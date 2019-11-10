For the most part, the Taste! Lancaster Festival of Food, Wine and Spirits this weekend will look much the same as it has over the last couple of years.

“Honestly, it was such a great event last year that (we thought) if it’s not broke, why fix it?’” says the event’s organizer, Chris Myers of Ocean City, New Jersey.

Myers, a Lancaster native who graduated from Manheim Township High School, says plenty of regional chefs will be doing cooking demonstrations on two stages Friday and Saturday at the Lancaster County Convention Center.

The center will also be filled with restaurants, food businesses, wineries, breweries and distilleries handing out tasting samples, he adds.

Thousands of people will pass through the convention center through three tasting sessions — one Friday evening and two Saturday.

Myers says some of the highlights for this year’s Taste! festival include:

• TV personality chef Tregaye Fraser, a 2016 winner of “Food Network Star,” will do a cooking demonstration and serve food at her booth throughout the two-day festival (see accompanying story).

• Another TV personality, Kevin Des Chenes (“Chef Kev D”), who has appeared on many Food Network shows, will do a demonstration at 8:15 p.m. Friday.

• At 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Spike and Food Network personality chef Brian Duffy of Philadelphia will do his cooking demonstration.

• Philadelphia-area singer G. Love will be serving up bloody marys seasoned with his own brand of hot sauce at 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Those sitting in VIP seating can get a sample.

• Lancaster’s own chef John Moeller, who cooked in the White House for the families of presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, will do a cooking demonstration at 2 p.m. Saturday.

• The Lancaster locations of Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar and Bonefish Grill will have booths at the show.

• Staff from Kunzler & Co. of Lancaster will be cooking and serving fresh bacon at their booth.

• Weis Markets will add a hot-food display to its usual large sampling table.

• Don Julio Tequila and Flying Embers will both be offering samples of handcrafted hard kombucha at the show.