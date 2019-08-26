The last day to go for a swim at most local pools is Labor Day.
After that, the pools go to the dogs.
The weekend after Labor Day, five pools throughout Lancaster County will be open for dog swims.
The dog swims have been attracting more dogs each year, attracting dozens of pooches even in the rain.
“We realize the very first time that we did this, people that have dogs are the happiest people,” says Jean Wentz, membership and program coordinator at Ephrata Rec. “The dogs get along so well.”
The water is a big draw, but many dogs simply enjoy the chance to run around without a leash.
“It’s a really neat experience to see the dogs off the leash and jumping in the pool,” says Dennis Swartz, former manager of the Adamstown Community Pool and coordinator of the Doggie Day Swim.
At Conestoga Pines Pool, staff wanted to make sure everyone’s included, even pets, says A.J. Eckman, marketing and development manager at Lancaster Rec.
“We are very passionate about animals,” he says.
For Lancaster Rec's Pooches in the Pool event, the group is partnering with American Cancer Society, which will have a Bark For Life event at the pool with vendors, a dog parade and contests.
At most dog swims, admission is donated to a dog-related nonprofit.
Some pools will have raffles and entertainment and invite dog charities.
Lititz Springs Pool has hosted a doggie day in the past but canceled it this year because construction will start in the first week of September.
"We are sorry to disappoint our loyal canine friends and family this fall, but look forward to hosting furry friends in the future," the pool posted on Facebook.
Here are more details about five dog swims:
Doggie Dip
Where: Southern End Community Association Pool, 299 Park Ave., Quarryville.
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rain or shine, but not if there’s lightning.
Cost: $5 suggested donation per dog.
Rules: Bring proof of vaccines.
More information: Call the association’s main office, 806-0123 or facebook.com/SECARec.
Doggie dip
Where: Millersville Lions Club Pool, 314 N. Prince St., Millersville.
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Rain date, Sept. 8.
Cost: $10 per dog.
More information: facebook.com/lionsclubpool or 717-872-2071.
Pooches in the Pool
Where: Conestoga Pines Pool, 200 Arthur E. Morris Parkway, Lancaster.
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 8.
Cost: Free.
Rules: Bring a leash, collar and proof of rabies vaccination. Dogs must be spayed or neutered and handlers must be at least 16 years old.
More information: facebook.com/ConestogaPinesPool.
Dog days of summer dog swim
Where: Ephrata Community Pool, 418 Vine St., Ephrata.
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, noon to 3 p.m.
Cost: $7 per dog. Benefits Ephrata Rec youth programs.
Rules: Bring proof of rabies vaccination. Each dog must be accompanied by an adult.
More information: bit.ly/ECPool or 717-738-1167.
Doggie Day Swim
Where: Adamstown Community Pool, 272 W. Main St., Adamstown.
When: Sunday, Sept. 8; small dogs (less than 25 pounds) from noon to 2 p.m. and dogs more than 25 pounds from 2 to 5 p.m. (Big dogs have more time because more large dogs showed up in the past.)
Cost: Humans are free. $8 per dog with proceeds benefiting Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit.
Rules: Bring proof of rabies vaccination and Pennsylvania dog license. Each dog must be accompanied by an adult 18 and older. Humans will not be allowed in the pool during the doggie swim.
More information: 717-484-2175