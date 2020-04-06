Gardens around the country may be closed because of a global pandemic.

You can still tour some of them without leaving your home.

Delaware Botanic Garden

This garden just opened last year with a two-acre Piet Oudolf Meadow and a 12-acre Woodland Garden. April 1, the garden shared a video of its Folly Garden with 30,000 bulbs in bloom.

Mt. Cuba Center

Mt. Cuba Center in Delaware has virtual tours of acres of gardens filled with native plants. You can even switch between seasons to see how the gardens change.

Longwood Gardens

Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square has photos and video of spring blooms.

United States Botanic Garden

United States Botanic Garden in Washington, D.C. has a virtual tour you can “walk” through as well as a video series walking through the recent orchid show.

Misssouri Botanical Gardens

Misssouri Botanical Gardens has a series of video tours, including several that take you to spots in the garden for an hour or longer.

Cherry blossoms around the world

Google Earth takes you to cherry blossoms around the world. You can “walk” under blooming branches and get a 360-degree view from Japan to Paris, Brazil and more.

Portland Japanese Garden

Portland Japanese Garden has 360-degree tours of a tea garden, a sand and stone garden, a pond garden and more.

Tanger Arboretum

Two of the people in charge of the Tanger Arboretum at LancasterHistory joined LNP | LancasterOnline for this live tour a few years ago. They pointed out the trees at the site that are rare, the trees that are big and the teeny trees in the dwarf conifer garden.

