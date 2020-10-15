A sea of multicolored mums and an impressive collection of bonsai trees are some of Hershey Gardens’ botanical offerings available to visitors in October.

Rows of lush burgundy, orange and marigold mums are arranged in plush rows at Hershey Gardens. Communications director Anthony Haubert says the flowers are expected to remain in bloom until the end of October.

Visitors at the garden also can check out “Bonsai: Living Art of the Susquehanna Bonsai Club,” on display now through Oct. 31. This exhibit is located in the Hoop House and is included in admission to Hershey Gardens.

General admission to the gardens is $13.50 for visitors ages 13-61, $12 for seniors ages 62 and up, and $9.50 for children ages 3-12. Children under age 3 are free. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit hersheygardens.org.

Look for more information about Hershey Gardens’ Pumpkin Glow, Oct. 24, 25, 31 and Nov. 1, in a future edition of LNP | LancasterOnline.

