For many people, the anticipation leading up to Christmas is just as fun as the holiday itself. Here’s something to anticipate: fans of the National Christmas Center can look forward to getting a sneak peek of the upgraded collection of nostalgic Christmas memorabilia during a partial reopening in 2021.

The museum, originally located in Paradise and owned by Jim Morrison, closed in 2018 after nearly 20 years. Morrison sold the collection to David Abel, who plans to fully reopen the museum inside a rebuilt Belmont Barn on his Stone Gables Estates property in 2023.

Because the barn has yet to be rebuilt, the work for the renovated National Christmas Center is being done in a warehouse located about two miles from Stone Gables Estates. John Enterline, the museum’s curator, says they were hoping for a partial reopening inside the warehouse this year, but due to COVID-19 and the complicated renovation and restoration process, that has been delayed.

“I’m so excited that [the National Christmas Center] has not left Lancaster County,” Enterline says. “And that it’s going to be kept in its entirety. When it was purchased, we agreed that none of it gets dismantled or separated.”

Visitors can expect all their favorites from the original museum, plus some additions, including a recent donation of more than 200 Nativity scenes and creches. But the most impressive upgrades are four life-size replica stores housing much of the collection. There’s a room made to look like part of the Lancaster Woolworth department store – which, according to Enterline, will be twice as big as the replica Woolworth that was included in the original museum, two toy stores and a sweet shop as well as and a replica of a downtown Columbia street featuring storefront windows. The rooms have tin ceilings and faux finishes.

These rooms will be inside of the renovated 19th-century Belmont Barn with its restored Palladian windows. The barn is currently dismantled and in storage but will be rebuilt by an architect with the addition of two underground levels for other parts of the collection featuring the history of Santa Claus, the history of Pennsylvania Dutch Christmas and the story of the birth of Jesus. There will also be a gift shop in the museum.

Enterline and a team of three full-time staff members — including museum creator Morrison — and 30-40 other workers including contractors, artists and seamstresses, are refurbishing thousands of priceless items, putting in tasteful new LED bulbs on some of the fixtures, fixing animated figurines and building near life-size replicas of mid-20th century stores to be housed inside the Belmont Barn.

“All the repairs are being expertly done,” Enterline says.

Enterline has designed lighting displays at Longwood Gardens and other places across the country. And, of course, his own house is full of Christmas cheer.

“We put up 60-75 Christmas trees at our house,” Enterline says. “And those are the ones that are over 3 feet. I don’t count the 3-foot-and-unders.”

After a year like 2020, full of broken traditions and holidays that have looked a lot different, people can look forward to experiencing the timeless, nostalgic and traditional collection at National Christmas Center in 2021 and a bigger and brighter display in 2023.

“A lot of people are saying it’s never going to be the same. It’s going to be exactly the same,” Enterline says. “We’re keeping what’s here but upgrading it and making it better for everyone.”