The pandemic may be keeping baseball fans away from the ballpark this summer — where they might be enjoying a hot dog along with the national pastime.

But that doesn't mean you shouldn't celebrate today's National Hot Dog Day by dressing up your frankfurter as you might dream of doing at the ballpark — ketchup? mustard? onions? relish? — and celebrating a food many people also enjoy on the backyard grill.

And a few hot dog eateries are offering special deals today on the popular comfort food.

• As it does every year on Hot Dog Day, Philly Pretzel Factory is offering its Pretzel Dogs for $1 apiece today.

A Philly Pretzel Dog is a Dietz & Watson all-beef hot dog, covered in American cheese and in Philly pretzel. The company will be making the pretzel dogs fresh all day today.

Philly Pretzel Factory has a location at 1006 Lititz Pike.

• If you're traveling in an area where there's a participating 7-Eleven store, you can score a $1 Quarter-Pound Big Bite hot dog if you're a member of the chain's 7Rewards loyalty program through its app.

• And if you're traveling near a participating Love's Travel Stop store, you can get a free hot dog or other griller item — along with half-price drinks — all day today if you're a member of the company's Love's Rewards program through its app.

• Amid the pandemic this year, Kunzler & Co. has decided to keep its hot dog cart off the street, a company spokesman said, and therefore won't be running its annual hot dog giveaway in Lancaster city.

July is National Hot Dog Month, as named by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

National Hot Dog Day changes each year, based on when the North American Meat Institute hosts its annual Hot Dog Lunch on Capitol Hill.