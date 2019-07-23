When Queen and Adam Lambert kicked off their Rhapsody Tour in Vancouver earlier this month, they took a piece of Lancaster County with them.
A really big piece, you might say.
TAIT, the Lititz company that is the live-event industry’s biggest provider of staging and one of the powers behind Rock Lititz, built the tour’s glamorous, elaborate stage.
TAIT shared the details of its work in a post on its LinkedIn account Tuesday afternoon. The stage includes a runway that leads to a B-stage, the industry term for a smaller stage that’s surrounded by the audience.
The design also includes four video towers that pull double duty, both acting as the stage’s backdrop and offering a unique point of view for VIP guests. Each of the towers have one balcony for up-close-and-personal seating.
There’s also kinetic video screens, or screens that track up and down the stage and tilt and roll on custom-built trolleys.
The video screens play a prominent role in the show, as noted by Variety’s review: When guitarist Brian May took the stage for a few solo songs during the tour’s July 20 stop at the Forum in Los Angeles, the screen showed a replay of the Apollo 11 mission. July 20 marked the 50th anniversary of the event.
The screen is also used to show images of late original singer Freddie Mercury during “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the review notes.
It’s not the first time TAIT has teamed up with Queen and Lambert: The company also built the stage for Queen’s 2017 tour with Lambert, which featured an electric halo lighting grid, a guitar-shaped stage, and a giant robot head that Lambert perched on during “Killer Queen,” as detailed on the company’s website. More than 60 pounds of glitter were used in the custom paint job that gave the stage an ultra-glam sheen.
To read the complete post about TAIT’s role in Queen’s latest tour, visit the company’s LinkedIn page.