The Lititz-based live entertainment company TAIT just got even bigger.

TAIT, a leader in designing, engineering and operating solutions for live experience, shared a press release early morning on Tuesday, Nov. 5, announcing its acquisition of Brilliant Topco Limited, a UK company that provides staging and design for live events.

Brilliant was founded in 1983, and its past clientele includes Hugh Jackman "The Show," Coldplay, Virgin F1 Racing and the Dubai Mall.

TAIT, founded in 1978, has worked with clients including Princess Cruises, Fortnite World Cup, Disney, Dubai Expo 2020 and the Olympics.

The acquisition includes the entire share capital of Brilliant.

“We have built the brand brick-by-brick with an equal focus on spectacle, design, employees, and customers," Ben Brooks, managing director of Brilliant, said in a statement. "That is what makes being part of TAIT a perfect match, culturally we are 100% aligned.”

Adam Davis, TAIT's chief creative officer, calls the acquisition a "perfect cultural match."

"We are excited to share with Brilliant our technology, assets, and lessons learned over our 40 years in the live event business," Davis said in a statement. "We found a true partner in Brilliant and share a deep belief in delivering excellence to our customers and their fans.”

TAIT is located at Rock Lititz, a Lancaster County production community home to nearly 30 different companies on its 96-acre campus. Brilliant was located at Production Park, a live event production community in South Kirkby, England. An FAQ about the merger on TAIT's website explains that TAIT has always been independent from Rock Lititz, and moving forward, Brilliant will be independent from Production Park.

The FAQ also indicates that branding decisions - namely, whether or not Brilliant will remain a separate brand - will be clarified in the coming months.

For more information, visit taittowers.com.